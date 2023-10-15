Inspire Advisors LLC Purchases New Holdings in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 70,904 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $764,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new stake in Huntington Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its position in Huntington Bancshares by 81.6% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 2,831 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,272 shares in the last quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Huntington Bancshares by 313.4% in the 1st quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,117 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 2,363 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Huntington Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in Huntington Bancshares by 167.9% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,357 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 2,104 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.68% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Huntington Bancshares

In other news, insider Helga Houston sold 12,280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.97, for a total transaction of $146,991.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 594,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,116,931.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Paul G. Heller sold 23,817 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.89, for a total transaction of $283,184.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 505,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,015,269.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Helga Houston sold 12,280 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.97, for a total transaction of $146,991.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 594,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,116,931.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HBAN. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $14.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 5th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $12.50 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 15th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.57.

Huntington Bancshares Stock Performance

NASDAQ HBAN traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.95. The company had a trading volume of 17,412,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,963,927. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $14.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.42, a P/E/G ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.90. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $9.13 and a fifty-two week high of $15.74.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 24.74% and a return on equity of 15.20%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Huntington Bancshares Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 18th were given a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 15th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.23%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is 40.00%.

Huntington Bancshares Profile

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Consumer and Business Banking; Commercial Banking; Vehicle Finance; and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

