Inspire Investing LLC Has $5.22 Million Holdings in ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON)

Inspire Investing LLC lessened its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,185 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,095 shares during the quarter. ON Semiconductor accounts for approximately 0.6% of Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in ON Semiconductor were worth $5,219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ON. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 85,638.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 99,180,073 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,380,451,000 after purchasing an additional 99,064,396 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 122,198.2% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,062,322 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $378,107,000 after purchasing an additional 6,057,365 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $308,064,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 883.7% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,555,933 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $47,045,000 after buying an additional 4,092,806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in ON Semiconductor by 114.5% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,139,098 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $320,526,000 after purchasing an additional 2,743,216 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.36% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Christine Y. Yan sold 3,624 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.16, for a total value of $333,987.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,532 shares in the company, valued at $3,551,109.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Hassane El-Khoury sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $2,100,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 531,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,795,740. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christine Y. Yan sold 3,624 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.16, for a total transaction of $333,987.84. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,551,109.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 36,342 shares of company stock worth $3,800,146. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ON. BNP Paribas lowered ON Semiconductor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Wolfe Research began coverage on ON Semiconductor in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on ON Semiconductor from $95.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $108.56.

ON Semiconductor Stock Performance

ON stock traded down $3.91 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $89.14. 5,441,341 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,319,203. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $94.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.39. ON Semiconductor Corporation has a 52 week low of $57.62 and a 52 week high of $111.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.50 billion, a PE ratio of 20.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.77.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.12. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 23.41% and a return on equity of 36.71%. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.34 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ON Semiconductor Corporation will post 5.25 EPS for the current year.

About ON Semiconductor

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

