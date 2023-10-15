Inspire Investing LLC Sells 5,212 Shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Inspire Investing LLC reduced its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 170,203 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 5,212 shares during the period. Freeport-McMoRan comprises 0.8% of Inspire Investing LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $6,808,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 105,191,820 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $4,303,397,000 after acquiring an additional 2,667,362 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 53,946,760 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $2,206,962,000 after acquiring an additional 626,000 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,338,465 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $1,033,858,000 after acquiring an additional 472,160 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,533,638 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $628,278,000 after acquiring an additional 753,458 shares during the period. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 16,000,375 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $654,575,000 after acquiring an additional 1,754,471 shares during the period. 77.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FCX has been the subject of a number of research reports. 3M reissued an “initiates” rating on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM restated an “initiates” rating on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $38.50 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.80.

Freeport-McMoRan Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of FCX stock traded down $0.62 on Friday, hitting $35.45. 9,439,407 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,810,643. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.94. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a one year low of $27.57 and a one year high of $46.73. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.45, a P/E/G ratio of 6.39 and a beta of 2.06.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The natural resource company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.01). Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 9.45%. The business had revenue of $5.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. Freeport-McMoRan’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

Freeport-McMoRan Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 13th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 12th. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.69%.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

