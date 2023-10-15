inSure DeFi Tops 24 Hour Volume of $96,513.89 (SURE)

inSure DeFi (SURE) traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 15th. One inSure DeFi token can now be bought for approximately $0.0029 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular exchanges. inSure DeFi has a market cap of $78.26 million and approximately $96,513.89 worth of inSure DeFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, inSure DeFi has traded 3.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00007096 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.76 or 0.00021174 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.28 or 0.00015735 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00013564 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27,179.58 or 0.99982255 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000083 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000616 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00002321 BTC.

SURE is a token. It launched on July 1st, 2019. inSure DeFi’s total supply is 88,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 26,790,063,175 tokens. The Reddit community for inSure DeFi is https://reddit.com/r/insuredefi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for inSure DeFi is insureteam.medium.com. inSure DeFi’s official website is insuretoken.net. inSure DeFi’s official Twitter account is @insuretoken and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “inSure DeFi (SURE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. inSure DeFi has a current supply of 88,000,000,000 with 26,790,063,174.642704 in circulation. The last known price of inSure DeFi is 0.00291009 USD and is down -0.61 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 38 active market(s) with $105,245.15 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://insuretoken.net/.”

