Intellectus Partners LLC Increases Stake in Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN)

Intellectus Partners LLC raised its position in Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN – Free Report) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 304,468 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,368 shares during the period. Intellectus Partners LLC owned 0.13% of Infinera worth $1,471,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of INFN. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Infinera by 595.5% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,287,440 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $28,897,000 after acquiring an additional 3,671,019 shares during the period. Shapiro Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Infinera by 26.5% during the 1st quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 12,598,788 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $109,231,000 after acquiring an additional 2,638,973 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in shares of Infinera by 166.7% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,553,200 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $19,813,000 after acquiring an additional 1,595,700 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its holdings in shares of Infinera by 69.0% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 3,228,098 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $25,050,000 after acquiring an additional 1,318,417 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Infinera by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 12,489,299 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $96,917,000 after acquiring an additional 1,213,161 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.49% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on INFN shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Infinera in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Infinera from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Infinera from $5.00 to $4.60 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. StockNews.com downgraded Infinera from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Infinera in a research report on Friday, August 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $6.72.

Infinera Stock Down 3.7 %

Shares of Infinera stock traded down $0.13 on Friday, reaching $3.43. 1,573,064 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,488,465. Infinera Co. has a 1-year low of $3.42 and a 1-year high of $7.80. The company has a market cap of $778.35 million, a P/E ratio of -85.75 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.04, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.89.

Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $376.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $377.05 million. Infinera had a negative return on equity of 3.26% and a negative net margin of 0.43%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Infinera Co. will post -0.16 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Michael H. Fernicola acquired 6,500 shares of Infinera stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.90 per share, with a total value of $25,350.00. Following the purchase, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 107,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $419,476.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Infinera Profile

Infinera Corporation provides optical transport networking equipment, software, and services worldwide. The company's product portfolio includes Infinera Groove series for modular and sled-based platforms to support a various transport network applications; Infinera 7300 series, an SDN-ready coherent optical transport system; Infinera FlexILS open optical line system that connects various Infinera and third-party terminal equipment platforms over long-distance fiber optic cable providing switching, multiplexing, amplification, and management channels; and Infinera 7090 and 7100 series for transport platforms.

