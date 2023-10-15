Intellectus Partners LLC Sells 395 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Intellectus Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,478 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 395 shares during the period. Intellectus Partners LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $2,374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 69.1% during the 2nd quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 959 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Alibaba Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new position in Alibaba Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. 14.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alibaba Group stock traded down $0.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $84.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,333,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,878,721. The company has a 50 day moving average of $89.36 and a 200-day moving average of $89.56. The stock has a market cap of $215.57 billion, a PE ratio of 18.07 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 1.92. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a one year low of $58.01 and a one year high of $121.30.

Alibaba Group ( NYSE:BABA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The specialty retailer reported $17.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $14.59 by $2.78. The company had revenue of $234.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.75 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.55% and a net margin of 9.45%. Alibaba Group’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.40 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 8.2 EPS for the current year.

BABA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Alibaba Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on Alibaba Group from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. HSBC decreased their price objective on Alibaba Group from $142.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Alibaba Group from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Alibaba Group from $110.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $137.43.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

