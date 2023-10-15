Intellectus Partners LLC Trims Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Intellectus Partners LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,065 shares of the company’s stock after selling 662 shares during the quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 859.6% during the first quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,934 shares in the last quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 92.3% during the first quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Evensky & Katz LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000.

VOO stock traded down $2.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $396.42. 3,772,219 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,850,922. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $404.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $396.72. The company has a market cap of $317.15 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $328.02 and a 1 year high of $422.15.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

