Intelligent Living Application Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ILAG) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Intelligent Living Application Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ILAG – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 16,400 shares, a growth of 45.1% from the September 15th total of 11,300 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 37,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Intelligent Living Application Group

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Intelligent Living Application Group stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Intelligent Living Application Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ILAG – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 28,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Intelligent Living Application Group as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Intelligent Living Application Group Price Performance

Shares of Intelligent Living Application Group stock traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $0.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 283,843. Intelligent Living Application Group has a 52-week low of $0.69 and a 52-week high of $12.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.08.

Intelligent Living Application Group Company Profile

Intelligent Living Application Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells mechanical locksets to customers in the United States and Canada. Its mechanical locksets consist of deadbolts, entry locksets, privacy locksets, and passage locksets as well as storerooms locks. The company offers locksets for outdoors comprising main entrances and gates, and indoor uses.

