Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO) Short Interest Update

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 277,500 shares, a drop of 34.4% from the September 15th total of 423,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 728,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %
Shares of NASDAQ:BSCO traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $20.73. 296,908 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 751,549. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.63. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.26 and a fifty-two week high of $20.74.
Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 19th were given a dividend of $0.0483 per share. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 18th.
Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile
The Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds maturing in 2024. The fund will unwind in December 2024 and return all capital and proceeds to investors.
