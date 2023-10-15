Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO) Short Interest Update

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 277,500 shares, a drop of 34.4% from the September 15th total of 423,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 728,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BSCO traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $20.73. 296,908 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 751,549. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.63. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.26 and a fifty-two week high of $20.74.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 19th were given a dividend of $0.0483 per share. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 18th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 32,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $661,000 after acquiring an additional 5,090 shares during the period. Horizons Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Horizons Wealth Management now owns 202,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,163,000 after acquiring an additional 3,140 shares during the period. St. Louis Financial Planners Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. St. Louis Financial Planners Asset Management LLC now owns 129,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,672,000 after acquiring an additional 23,986 shares during the period. Eastern Bank boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 1,211,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,916,000 after acquiring an additional 25,103 shares during the period. Finally, ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $379,000.

The Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds maturing in 2024. The fund will unwind in December 2024 and return all capital and proceeds to investors.

