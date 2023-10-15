Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJR) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJR – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 75,100 shares, a growth of 39.3% from the September 15th total of 53,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 31,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days.
Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance
Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $21.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 129,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,214. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.53 and a 200-day moving average of $21.60. Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $20.60 and a one year high of $22.43.
Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th were given a dividend of $0.1186 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 18th. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $1.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.67%.
Institutional Trading of Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF
About Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF
The Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2027. BSJR was launched on Sep 12, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.
