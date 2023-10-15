Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMT) Short Interest Update

Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMT – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 62,700 shares, a decline of 35.0% from the September 15th total of 96,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 13,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.8 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 27,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $621,000 after acquiring an additional 809 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF by 7.2% during the first quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 18,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after acquiring an additional 1,229 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF by 5.6% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 27,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $634,000 after acquiring an additional 1,466 shares during the period. Horizons Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF by 65.1% during the third quarter. Horizons Wealth Management now owns 4,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,872 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $49,000.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BSMT traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $22.22. The company had a trading volume of 16,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,956. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $22.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.84. Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $21.76 and a 1-year high of $23.67.

Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF Announces Dividend

About Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th were given a dividend of $0.0496 per share. This represents a $0.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 18th.

(Get Free Report)

The Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2029. BSMT was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.