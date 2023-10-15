Invesco BulletShares 2030 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJU) Short Interest Down 25.7% in September

Invesco BulletShares 2030 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJU – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 27,200 shares, a decline of 25.7% from the September 15th total of 36,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.0 days.

Invesco BulletShares 2030 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:BSJU traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $23.69. 17,442 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,087. Invesco BulletShares 2030 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $23.54 and a twelve month high of $25.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.33 and a 200 day moving average of $24.58.

Invesco BulletShares 2030 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 19th were paid a dividend of $0.147 per share. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares 2030 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 18th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares 2030 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

Invesco BulletShares 2030 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2030 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $164,000. MONECO Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2030 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $203,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2030 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $420,000. TCG Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2030 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $459,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $834,000.

The Invesco Bulletshares 2030 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2030. BSJU was launched on Sep 8, 2022 and is managed by Invesco.

