Invesco NASDAQ Future Gen 200 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQS) Short Interest Down 16.7% in September

Invesco NASDAQ Future Gen 200 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decline of 16.7% from the September 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco NASDAQ Future Gen 200 ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QQQS. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Future Gen 200 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Future Gen 200 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $225,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Future Gen 200 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $310,000.

Invesco NASDAQ Future Gen 200 ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

QQQS traded down $0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $21.93. 1,540 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,799. Invesco NASDAQ Future Gen 200 ETF has a one year low of $21.88 and a one year high of $32.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $24.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.19.

Invesco NASDAQ Future Gen 200 ETF Announces Dividend

About Invesco NASDAQ Future Gen 200 ETF

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th were issued a dividend of $0.0284 per share. This represents a $0.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 18th.

The Invesco NASDAQ Future Gen 200 ETF (QQQS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq Innovators Completion Cap index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of 200 NASDAQ-listed stocks selected based on the value of their patent portfolios. The portfolio excludes the largest 200 stocks listed on NASDAQ.

