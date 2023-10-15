Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF (NYSEARCA:CGW) Shares Acquired by Koss Olinger Consulting LLC

Koss Olinger Consulting LLC grew its stake in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF (NYSEARCA:CGW – Free Report) by 3.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,811 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,349 shares during the period. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC owned approximately 0.18% of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF worth $1,841,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 566,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,118,000 after acquiring an additional 4,334 shares during the period. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. grew its position in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 1.9% during the second quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. now owns 486,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,032,000 after buying an additional 8,852 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 37,927.0% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 399,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,641,000 after buying an additional 398,233 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 319,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,902,000 after buying an additional 16,004 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 37.0% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 250,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,513,000 after buying an additional 67,764 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSEARCA CGW traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $46.02. The stock had a trading volume of 55,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,689. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $48.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.87. Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF has a 1-year low of $40.92 and a 1-year high of $53.30. The company has a market capitalization of $881.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.68 and a beta of 0.94.

Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim S&P Global Water Index ETF (the Fund), formerly Claymore S&P Global Water Index ETF seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the S&P Global Water NR Index. The S&P Global Water NR Index consists of approximately 50 equity securities selected based on investment and other criteria, from a universe of companies listed on global developed market exchanges.

