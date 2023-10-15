Invitoken Trading 1% Higher Over Last 7 Days (INVI)

Invitoken (INVI) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on October 15th. In the last seven days, Invitoken has traded 1% higher against the US dollar. Invitoken has a market cap of $4.51 billion and approximately $110,623.59 worth of Invitoken was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Invitoken token can currently be bought for approximately $1.32 or 0.00004879 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Invitoken Profile
Invitoken’s genesis date was December 27th, 2012. Invitoken’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Invitoken is medium.com/invitoken. The official website for Invitoken is www.invitree.io. Invitoken’s official Twitter account is @invitoken.
Invitoken Token Trading
