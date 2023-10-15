IOTA (MIOTA) Trading 7% Lower Over Last 7 Days

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 0% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on October 15th. One IOTA coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000537 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. IOTA has a total market cap of $405.17 million and approximately $3.46 million worth of IOTA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, IOTA has traded 7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003680 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 22.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000488 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00005445 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0237 or 0.00000087 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000015 BTC.

IOTA Coin Profile

MIOTA uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on November 25th, 2015. IOTA’s total supply is 2,779,530,283 coins. The official website for IOTA is www.iota.org. The Reddit community for IOTA is https://reddit.com/r/iota and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. IOTA’s official message board is forum.iota.org. IOTA’s official Twitter account is @iota and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling IOTA

According to CryptoCompare, “IOTA is a distributed ledger technology that uses a structure called the Tangle to maintain a tally of token ownership between multiple nodes. This structure allows for newer transactions to verify older ones, bypassing the bottleneck caused by blockchains. The IOTA protocol is in research and has two public networks: the IOTA mainnet, which manages tokens, and Shimmer, which tests protocol updates. The IOTA was founded in 2015 by four co-founders, including David Sønstebø and Dominik Schiener, who currently serve as co-chairmen of the board of directors. One of the co-founders, Sergey Ivancheglo, resigned in 2019 but continues to provide advice as an unofficial advisor.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOTA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade IOTA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy IOTA using one of the exchanges listed above.

