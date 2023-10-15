iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) Shares Bought by BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc.

BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 31.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 47,415 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,295 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF comprises approximately 2.0% of BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $2,410,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFV. Tompkins Financial Corp raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 66.1% in the first quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Grove Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the first quarter worth about $34,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of EFV stock traded down $0.39 on Friday, reaching $48.39. 1,239,201 shares of the company were exchanged. The company has a market cap of $16.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $49.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.27. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 1 year low of $49.15 and a 1 year high of $59.57.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

