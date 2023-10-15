iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF (NASDAQ:EEMA) Short Interest Up 18.5% in September

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF (NASDAQ:EEMA – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 131,700 shares, a growth of 18.5% from the September 15th total of 111,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 64,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ EEMA traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $63.27. 10,107 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 76,159. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.44. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF has a 1 year low of $53.34 and a 1 year high of $71.69. The company has a market cap of $423.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 0.69.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 4,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Independent Order of Foresters increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF by 51.8% in the second quarter. Independent Order of Foresters now owns 21,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,444,000 after buying an additional 7,495 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 8,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after acquiring an additional 1,316 shares during the last quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,463,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF by 403.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 875 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF (EEMA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EM Asia Custom Capped index, a market-cap-weighted index of Asian emerging markets firms. EEMA was launched on Feb 8, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

