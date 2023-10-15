iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Shares Sold by Sterling Investment Advisors LLC ADV

Sterling Investment Advisors LLC ADV lowered its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,668 shares of the company’s stock after selling 443 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF makes up about 0.7% of Sterling Investment Advisors LLC ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Sterling Investment Advisors LLC ADV’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $1,034,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVW. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 111,454.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 552,700,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,333,006,000 after acquiring an additional 552,205,503 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 10.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,363,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $853,799,000 after purchasing an additional 1,242,211 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 18.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,729,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,983,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054,992 shares during the last quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at about $56,295,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 33.2% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,144,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,878,000 after purchasing an additional 784,085 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

IVW traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $69.78. 1,586,815 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,818,938. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.05. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a one year low of $56.37 and a one year high of $72.87. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.41.

About iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

