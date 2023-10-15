J Sainsbury plc (OTCMKTS:JSAIY) Short Interest Update

J Sainsbury plc (OTCMKTS:JSAIY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,000 shares, a growth of 48.9% from the September 15th total of 4,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 40,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on J Sainsbury from GBX 209 ($2.56) to GBX 238 ($2.91) in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th.

J Sainsbury Price Performance

About J Sainsbury

Shares of J Sainsbury stock traded down $0.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $12.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,441. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.66. J Sainsbury has a 52 week low of $7.91 and a 52 week high of $14.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

J Sainsbury plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food, general merchandise and clothing retailing, and financial services activities in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. It operates through three segments: Retail Food, Retail General Merchandise and Clothing, and Financial Services.

