James Hardie Industries plc (NYSE:JHX) Short Interest Update

James Hardie Industries plc (NYSE:JHX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 17,100 shares, a decline of 13.2% from the September 15th total of 19,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 55,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

James Hardie Industries Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:JHX traded down $0.27 on Friday, reaching $26.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,089. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $28.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.08. James Hardie Industries has a 52-week low of $17.25 and a 52-week high of $31.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.93, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.46.

Get James Hardie Industries alerts:

James Hardie Industries (NYSE:JHX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The construction company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. James Hardie Industries had a net margin of 13.58% and a return on equity of 39.32%. The business had revenue of $954.30 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that James Hardie Industries will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of James Hardie Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of James Hardie Industries in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

View Our Latest Report on JHX

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JHX. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of James Hardie Industries by 231.6% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 3,170 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 2,214 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its position in James Hardie Industries by 110.6% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,565 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 822 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in James Hardie Industries by 125.0% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,348 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 749 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in James Hardie Industries by 880.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,960 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 1,760 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its position in James Hardie Industries by 327.2% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 2,217 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 1,698 shares during the period. 1.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

James Hardie Industries Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

James Hardie Industries plc manufactures and sells fiber cement, fiber gypsum, and cement bonded building products for interior and exterior building construction applications primarily in the United States, Australia, Europe, New Zealand, and the Philippines. The company operates through North America Fiber Cement, Asia Pacific Fiber Cement, and Europe Building Products segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for James Hardie Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for James Hardie Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.