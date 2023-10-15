Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF) Short Interest Down 37.9% in September

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,760,000 shares, a drop of 37.9% from the September 15th total of 7,670,000 shares. Approximately 2.9% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,360,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.5 days.

Jefferies Financial Group Price Performance

Shares of JEF stock traded down $0.70 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $33.26. The stock had a trading volume of 1,370,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,376,090. Jefferies Financial Group has a one year low of $28.34 and a one year high of $40.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $35.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.10 and a beta of 1.40.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.11). Jefferies Financial Group had a return on equity of 4.32% and a net margin of 7.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Jefferies Financial Group will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

Jefferies Financial Group Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.61%. Jefferies Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 86.96%.

JEF has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Jefferies Financial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Jefferies Financial Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $27.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Jefferies Financial Group from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. StockNews.com downgraded Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Jefferies Financial Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Chairman Joseph S. Steinberg sold 134,217 shares of Jefferies Financial Group stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.79, for a total value of $4,803,626.43. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 15,744,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $563,484,345.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman Joseph S. Steinberg sold 134,217 shares of Jefferies Financial Group stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.79, for a total value of $4,803,626.43. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 15,744,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $563,484,345.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Joseph S. Steinberg sold 225,311 shares of Jefferies Financial Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.87, for a total value of $8,081,905.57. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 16,225,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $582,004,559.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 578,320 shares of company stock valued at $20,948,017. Corporate insiders own 20.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Jefferies Financial Group

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Jefferies Financial Group by 1.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,482,896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $607,163,000 after acquiring an additional 233,844 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Jefferies Financial Group by 44.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,152,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $234,972,000 after acquiring an additional 2,207,065 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Jefferies Financial Group by 0.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,753,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $188,997,000 after acquiring an additional 52,336 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Jefferies Financial Group by 0.3% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,311,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $143,008,000 after acquiring an additional 13,743 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Jefferies Financial Group by 11.7% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,662,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $121,478,000 after acquiring an additional 382,838 shares during the last quarter. 70.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group Inc engages in the investment banking and capital markets, and asset management businesses in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates in two segments, Investment Banking and Capital Markets, and Asset Management. It provides investment banking, advisory services with respect to mergers or acquisitions, restructurings or recapitalizations and private capital advisory transactions; equity and debt underwriting; and corporate lending.

