Joystick Self Reported Market Cap Tops $662,212.98 (JOY)

Joystick (JOY) traded flat against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on October 15th. In the last seven days, Joystick has traded down 0% against the dollar. Joystick has a market capitalization of $662,212.98 and approximately $15.16 worth of Joystick was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Joystick token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0032 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Joystick alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00007097 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.76 or 0.00021210 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.28 or 0.00015756 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00013572 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27,187.67 or 1.00065468 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000081 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000617 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00002323 BTC.

Joystick Profile

Joystick (JOY) is a token. Its launch date was October 5th, 2022. Joystick’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 210,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Joystick is joystickgaming.io/content. Joystick’s official Twitter account is @joystickpros and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Joystick is joystickgaming.io.

Joystick Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Joystick (JOY) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. Joystick has a current supply of 5,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Joystick is 0.0031534 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://joystickgaming.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Joystick directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Joystick should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Joystick using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Joystick Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Joystick and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.