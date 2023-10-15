JUST Trading Down 1.5% Over Last 7 Days (JST)

JUST (JST) traded 2.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on October 15th. One JUST token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0228 or 0.00000084 BTC on popular exchanges. JUST has a market cap of $202.97 million and approximately $17.97 million worth of JUST was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, JUST has traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000854 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 30.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000027 BTC.

JUST Profile

JUST’s genesis date was May 5th, 2020. JUST’s total supply is 9,900,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,902,080,000 tokens. JUST’s official message board is medium.com/@tronfoundation/the-testnet-of-the-tron-based-stablecoins-lending-platform-successfully-completed-platform-662e0649209f. JUST’s official Twitter account is @defi_just and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for JUST is just.network/#.

Buying and Selling JUST

According to CryptoCompare, “JUST (JST) is a cryptocurrency created by the TRON Foundation for the JUST DeFi platform, a decentralized finance platform on the TRON blockchain. JST is used as the native currency for stablecoins, lending, borrowing, and staking, and allows users to participate in governance decisions. JST can also be traded on exchanges and held as a store of value.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as JUST directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade JUST should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy JUST using one of the exchanges listed above.

