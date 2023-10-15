KALA BIO, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALA) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Posted by on Oct 15th, 2023

KALA BIO, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALAGet Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 100,000 shares, an increase of 48.4% from the September 15th total of 67,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 30,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.2 days. Approximately 4.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

KALA BIO Price Performance

Shares of KALA traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $8.17. 6,283 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 444,938. The company has a market cap of $20.78 million, a PE ratio of -116.71 and a beta of -1.36. KALA BIO has a 52-week low of $3.54 and a 52-week high of $56.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 6.65 and a current ratio of 6.65.

KALA BIO (NASDAQ:KALAGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 4th. The company reported ($4.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.19) by ($1.17). On average, equities analysts predict that KALA BIO will post -16.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC purchased a new position in KALA BIO during the first quarter worth $141,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in KALA BIO by 107.9% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 261,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 135,800 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in KALA BIO by 9.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,224,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,690,000 after buying an additional 108,674 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in KALA BIO by 552.8% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 119,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 101,587 shares during the period. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new position in KALA BIO during the first quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors own 23.98% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of KALA BIO in a report on Friday, August 11th.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on KALA

About KALA BIO

(Get Free Report)

KALA BIO, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of eye diseases. The company's product candidates include KPI-012, which is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of persistent corneal epithelial defects; EYSUVIS for the short-term treatment of the signs and symptoms of dry eye disease; and INVELTYS, a topical twice-a-day ocular steroid for the treatment of post-operative inflammation and pain following ocular surgery.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for KALA BIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KALA BIO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.