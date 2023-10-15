KALA BIO, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALA) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

KALA BIO, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALA – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 100,000 shares, an increase of 48.4% from the September 15th total of 67,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 30,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.2 days. Approximately 4.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

KALA BIO Price Performance

Shares of KALA traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $8.17. 6,283 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 444,938. The company has a market cap of $20.78 million, a PE ratio of -116.71 and a beta of -1.36. KALA BIO has a 52-week low of $3.54 and a 52-week high of $56.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 6.65 and a current ratio of 6.65.

KALA BIO (NASDAQ:KALA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 4th. The company reported ($4.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.19) by ($1.17). On average, equities analysts predict that KALA BIO will post -16.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC purchased a new position in KALA BIO during the first quarter worth $141,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in KALA BIO by 107.9% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 261,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 135,800 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in KALA BIO by 9.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,224,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,690,000 after buying an additional 108,674 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in KALA BIO by 552.8% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 119,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 101,587 shares during the period. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new position in KALA BIO during the first quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors own 23.98% of the company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of KALA BIO in a report on Friday, August 11th.

About KALA BIO

KALA BIO, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of eye diseases. The company's product candidates include KPI-012, which is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of persistent corneal epithelial defects; EYSUVIS for the short-term treatment of the signs and symptoms of dry eye disease; and INVELTYS, a topical twice-a-day ocular steroid for the treatment of post-operative inflammation and pain following ocular surgery.

