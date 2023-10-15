KALA BIO, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALA) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

KALA BIO, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALA – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 100,000 shares, an increase of 48.4% from the September 15th total of 67,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 30,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.2 days. Approximately 4.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
KALA BIO Price Performance
Shares of KALA traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $8.17. 6,283 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 444,938. The company has a market cap of $20.78 million, a PE ratio of -116.71 and a beta of -1.36. KALA BIO has a 52-week low of $3.54 and a 52-week high of $56.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 6.65 and a current ratio of 6.65.
KALA BIO (NASDAQ:KALA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 4th. The company reported ($4.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.19) by ($1.17). On average, equities analysts predict that KALA BIO will post -16.52 earnings per share for the current year.
Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of KALA BIO in a report on Friday, August 11th.
KALA BIO, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of eye diseases. The company's product candidates include KPI-012, which is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of persistent corneal epithelial defects; EYSUVIS for the short-term treatment of the signs and symptoms of dry eye disease; and INVELTYS, a topical twice-a-day ocular steroid for the treatment of post-operative inflammation and pain following ocular surgery.
