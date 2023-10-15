Kava Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $6.59 Million (KAVA)

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on October 15th. One Kava token can now be bought for $0.59 or 0.00002166 BTC on exchanges. Kava has a total market cap of $495.76 million and $6.59 million worth of Kava was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Kava has traded 5.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Kava

Kava uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 5th, 2019. Kava’s total supply is 846,142,184 tokens and its circulating supply is 846,130,350 tokens. Kava’s official Twitter account is @kava_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Kava is medium.com/kava-labs. The Reddit community for Kava is https://reddit.com/r/kava_platform/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Kava is www.kava.io.

Buying and Selling Kava

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava is a decentralized finance (DeFi) platform built on the Cosmos blockchain. Its aim is to provide a range of DeFi services to users, including yield farming, borrowing and lending, and governance, all while ensuring security, transparency, and decentralization. Kava uses the Tendermint consensus algorithm and has a feature called “Hard Protocol” that enables users to borrow and lend cryptocurrencies.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kava directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kava should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kava using one of the exchanges listed above.

