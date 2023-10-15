Keep Network Hits One Day Trading Volume of $1.13 Million (KEEP)

Keep Network (KEEP) traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on October 15th. Keep Network has a market capitalization of $101.38 million and $1.13 million worth of Keep Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Keep Network has traded up 10.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Keep Network token can now be bought for $0.11 or 0.00000396 BTC on major exchanges.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000856 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 41.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000024 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000027 BTC.
Keep Network Profile
Keep Network’s genesis date was August 2nd, 2017. Keep Network’s total supply is 999,848,781 tokens and its circulating supply is 949,135,001 tokens. The Reddit community for Keep Network is https://reddit.com/r/keepnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Keep Network’s official Twitter account is @keep_project and its Facebook page is accessible here. Keep Network’s official website is keep.network.
Keep Network Token Trading
