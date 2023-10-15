Kentucky First Federal Bancorp (KFFB) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 30th

Kentucky First Federal Bancorp (NASDAQ:KFFB – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 13th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the savings and loans company on Monday, November 20th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 30th.

Kentucky First Federal Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ KFFB opened at $5.02 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.90. The firm has a market cap of $40.60 million, a P/E ratio of 45.64 and a beta of 0.39. Kentucky First Federal Bancorp has a 52 week low of $4.66 and a 52 week high of $7.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kentucky First Federal Bancorp

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of KFFB. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Kentucky First Federal Bancorp by 13.1% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 15,838 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 1,840 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Kentucky First Federal Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Kentucky First Federal Bancorp by 625.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,077 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 4,377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Kentucky First Federal Bancorp by 220.9% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,089 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 5,568 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.33% of the company’s stock.

About Kentucky First Federal Bancorp

Kentucky First Federal Bancorp operates as the holding company for First Federal Savings and Loan Association of Hazard, and Frankfort First Bancorp, Inc that provide various banking products and services in Kentucky. The company accepts deposit products include passbook savings and certificate accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement accounts.

