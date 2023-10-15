Keppel REIT (OTCMKTS:KREVF) Short Interest Up 49.8% in September

Keppel REIT (OTCMKTS:KREVF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 867,300 shares, a growth of 49.8% from the September 15th total of 578,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 456.5 days.

Keppel REIT Price Performance

KREVF stock remained flat at $0.57 during mid-day trading on Friday. Keppel REIT has a 1 year low of $0.57 and a 1 year high of $0.78. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.64 and its 200-day moving average is $0.65.

Listed by way of an introduction on 28 April 2006, Keppel REIT is one of Asia's leading real estate investment trusts with a portfolio of prime commercial assets in Asia Pacific's key business districts. Keppel REIT's objective is to generate stable income and sustainable long-term total return for its Unitholders by owning and investing in a portfolio of quality income-producing commercial real estate and real estate-related assets in Asia Pacific.

