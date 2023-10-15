Keyera Corp. (OTCMKTS:KEYUF) Short Interest Down 13.6% in September

Keyera Corp. (OTCMKTS:KEYUF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,656,100 shares, a drop of 13.6% from the September 15th total of 10,015,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 74,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 115.7 days.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on KEYUF shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Keyera from C$38.00 to C$39.00 in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Citigroup started coverage on Keyera in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. National Bank Financial lowered Keyera from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Keyera from C$37.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.30.

KEYUF stock traded up $0.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $24.05. 31,960 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,577. Keyera has a one year low of $19.95 and a one year high of $25.14. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.54.

Keyera Corp. engages in the gathering and processing of natural gas; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids in Canada and the United States. It operates through Gathering and Processing, Liquids Infrastructure, and Marketing segments. The Gathering and Processing segment owns and operates raw gas gathering pipelines and processing plants, which collect and process raw natural gas, remove waste products, and separate the economic components primarily natural gas liquids; and provides gas handling and other ancillary services, such as NGL extraction, NGL handling and loading services, and condensate stabilization services.

