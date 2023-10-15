Knightscope, Inc. (NASDAQ:KSCP) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Knightscope, Inc. (NASDAQ:KSCP – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,000,000 shares, an increase of 17.0% from the September 15th total of 5,130,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,790,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days. Currently, 9.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional Trading of Knightscope

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Knightscope during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Knightscope during the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Knightscope in the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Knightscope in the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Knightscope during the first quarter valued at approximately $77,000. 5.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Knightscope Trading Down 6.1 %

KSCP traded down $0.06 on Friday, hitting $0.87. The company had a trading volume of 598,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,216,552. Knightscope has a 12-month low of $0.36 and a 12-month high of $3.65. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.84.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Knightscope ( NASDAQ:KSCP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.56 million for the quarter.

Separately, Ascendiant Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Knightscope in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Knightscope Company Profile

Knightscope, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, deploys, and supports autonomous security robots (ASR) in the United States. Its products include K3 and K5 ASRs designed to roam a geo-fenced area autonomously by utilizing numerous sensors and lasers, either on a random basis or based on a particular patrolling algorithm to navigate around people, vehicles, and objects in dynamic indoor or outdoor environments; K1, an ASR for used in indoors or outdoors and at ingress/egress points for both people and vehicles; and K7, a multi-terrain ASR.

