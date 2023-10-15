KOK Price Hits $0.0075 on Top Exchanges (KOK)

KOK (KOK) traded 7.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 15th. KOK has a market cap of $3.76 million and approximately $315,597.62 worth of KOK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, KOK has traded 5.2% higher against the US dollar. One KOK token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0075 or 0.00000028 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00007129 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.77 or 0.00021191 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00015765 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00013580 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27,238.28 or 1.00062694 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000085 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000618 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00002320 BTC.

KOK Token Profile

KOK is a token. Its genesis date was September 30th, 2019. KOK’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 tokens. KOK’s official Twitter account is @kok_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. KOK’s official website is kok-chain.io.

KOK Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “KOK (KOK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. KOK has a current supply of 5,000,000,000 with 107,333,422.49 in circulation. The last known price of KOK is 0.00698182 USD and is down -1.30 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 16 active market(s) with $345,514.19 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://kok-chain.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KOK directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KOK should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy KOK using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

