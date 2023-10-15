Komodo (KMD) Price Reaches $0.21 on Top Exchanges

Komodo (KMD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on October 15th. During the last seven days, Komodo has traded 3.3% lower against the dollar. Komodo has a market cap of $28.67 million and $430,935.08 worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Komodo coin can currently be purchased for $0.21 or 0.00000782 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Komodo alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.16 or 0.00093322 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.34 or 0.00045757 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.49 or 0.00027766 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000603 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0518 or 0.00000192 BTC.

About Komodo

Komodo is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 13th, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 136,870,414 coins and its circulating supply is 135,953,876 coins. Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Komodo is https://reddit.com/r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Komodo’s official website is komodoplatform.com. Komodo’s official message board is blog.komodoplatform.com.

Buying and Selling Komodo

According to CryptoCompare, “Komodo (KMD) is a blockchain and cryptocurrency platform focused on security, anonymity, and interoperability. Stemming from Bitcoin’s foundation, it surpasses limitations with advanced tech. Key is “delayed proof of work” (dPoW), backing up Komodo on Bitcoin’s chain for extra security. This innovation supports independent blockchains with unique consensus mechanisms, ideal for decentralized apps and secure token sales. Founded by James Lee, Komodo’s team envisioned a privacy-focused, scalable ecosystem, leveraging Lee’s software and blockchain expertise.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Komodo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Komodo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Komodo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Komodo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.