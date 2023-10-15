Komodo Trading Down 2.8% Over Last 7 Days (KMD)

Komodo (KMD) traded down 0% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on October 15th. One Komodo coin can currently be purchased for about $0.21 or 0.00000778 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Komodo has traded down 2.8% against the dollar. Komodo has a market cap of $28.79 million and approximately $462,751.13 worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Komodo alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.25 or 0.00092754 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.31 or 0.00045211 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.64 or 0.00028054 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000601 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0520 or 0.00000191 BTC.

About Komodo

Komodo is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 13th, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 136,870,414 coins and its circulating supply is 135,953,876 coins. The official website for Komodo is komodoplatform.com. Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. Komodo’s official message board is blog.komodoplatform.com. The Reddit community for Komodo is https://reddit.com/r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Komodo Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Komodo (KMD) is a blockchain and cryptocurrency platform focused on security, anonymity, and interoperability. Stemming from Bitcoin’s foundation, it surpasses limitations with advanced tech. Key is “delayed proof of work” (dPoW), backing up Komodo on Bitcoin’s chain for extra security. This innovation supports independent blockchains with unique consensus mechanisms, ideal for decentralized apps and secure token sales. Founded by James Lee, Komodo’s team envisioned a privacy-focused, scalable ecosystem, leveraging Lee’s software and blockchain expertise.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Komodo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Komodo using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Komodo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Komodo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.