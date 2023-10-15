Kongsberg Gruppen ASA (OTCMKTS:NSKFF) Short Interest Update

Kongsberg Gruppen ASA (OTCMKTS:NSKFF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 19,700 shares, a growth of 36.8% from the September 15th total of 14,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 197.0 days.
Separately, Pareto Securities upgraded shares of Kongsberg Gruppen ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 19th.
Kongsberg Gruppen ASA, together with its subsidiaries, provides high-tech systems and solutions primarily to customers in the maritime and defense markets. The company operates through three segments: Kongsberg Maritime, Kongsberg Defence & Aerospace, and Other. The Kongsberg Maritime segment offers solutions and systems for bridge and control systems, which include dynamic positioning, propulsion control, and navigation, as well as automation systems; energy solutions and ship design services; and propellers, thrusters, water jet systems, and systems for offshore manoeuvring of maritime vessels.
