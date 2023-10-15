Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) versus Moncler (OTCMKTS:MONRF) Critical Comparison

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB – Get Free Report) and Moncler (OTCMKTS:MONRF – Get Free Report) are both consumer cyclical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Kontoor Brands and Moncler’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get Kontoor Brands alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kontoor Brands $2.62 billion 0.92 $245.49 million $3.61 11.92 Moncler N/A N/A N/A $0.42 137.56

Kontoor Brands has higher revenue and earnings than Moncler. Kontoor Brands is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Moncler, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Analyst Recommendations

Kontoor Brands pays an annual dividend of $1.92 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.5%. Moncler pays an annual dividend of $0.10 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.2%. Kontoor Brands pays out 53.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Moncler pays out 23.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Kontoor Brands has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years. Kontoor Brands is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Kontoor Brands and Moncler, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kontoor Brands 0 2 5 0 2.71 Moncler 0 0 0 0 N/A

Kontoor Brands presently has a consensus target price of $56.29, suggesting a potential upside of 30.78%. Given Kontoor Brands’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Kontoor Brands is more favorable than Moncler.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

12.2% of Moncler shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.6% of Kontoor Brands shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Kontoor Brands and Moncler’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kontoor Brands 7.84% 82.45% 13.74% Moncler N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Kontoor Brands beats Moncler on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Kontoor Brands

(Get Free Report)

Kontoor Brands, Inc., a lifestyle apparel company, designs, produces, procures, markets, distributes, and licenses denim, apparel, footwear, and accessories, primarily under the Wrangler and Lee brands. It licenses and sells apparel under the Rock & Republic brad name. The company sells its products primarily through mass merchants, specialty stores, mid-tier and traditional department stores, company-operated stores, and online. It operates in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific regions. Kontoor Brands, Inc. was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Greensboro, North Carolina.

About Moncler

(Get Free Report)

Moncler S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, designs, produces, and distributes clothing and related accessories for men, women, and children under the Moncler and Stone Island brand names. Its product portfolio includes footwear products; leather goods, such as bags, backpacks, and accessories; and sunglasses and eyeglasses under the Moncler Lunettes brand. The company also offers perfume for men and women. It operates directly operated stores and wholesale shop-in-shops. The company also sells its products through moncler.com, an online store. It serves in Italy, other European countries, Japan, the rest of Asia, and the Americas. Moncler S.p.A. was founded in 1952 and is headquartered in Milan, Italy.

Receive News & Ratings for Kontoor Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kontoor Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.