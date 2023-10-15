Koss Olinger Consulting LLC Decreases Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Koss Olinger Consulting LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,926 shares of the company’s stock after selling 169 shares during the quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,085,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Column Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 86.2% in the first quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $38,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 392.1% during the first quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 43.4% during the second quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VO traded down $0.93 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $206.62. The stock had a trading volume of 466,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 625,830. The firm has a market cap of $51.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $186.25 and a fifty-two week high of $229.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $214.19 and a 200-day moving average of $213.86.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

