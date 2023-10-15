Koss Olinger Consulting LLC Has $628,000 Position in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

Koss Olinger Consulting LLC cut its position in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,372 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after selling 90 shares during the quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC’s holdings in VMware were worth $628,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of VMware by 75.4% during the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 200 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of VMware during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its stake in VMware by 101.0% in the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 205 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new position in VMware in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its stake in VMware by 140.2% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 233 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.70% of the company’s stock.

VMW has been the subject of several research reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt downgraded shares of VMware from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Mizuho increased their target price on VMware from $158.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, September 1st. UBS Group increased their target price on VMware from $180.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of VMware from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of VMware in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, VMware has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $160.25.

Shares of VMW traded down $0.95 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $177.76. 3,608,116 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,490,991. VMware, Inc. has a 52 week low of $105.72 and a 52 week high of $181.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.75 billion, a PE ratio of 53.70 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $164.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $146.23.

VMware (NYSE:VMW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The virtualization software provider reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.12. VMware had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 113.34%. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.99 earnings per share. VMware’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that VMware, Inc. will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VMware, Inc provides software solutions in the areas of modern applications, cloud management and infrastructure, networking, security, and workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers VMware multi-cloud solutions, including VMware vSphere, a data center infrastructure that provides the fundamental compute layer; and vSAN and VxRail, which offers holistic data storage and protection options to applications running on vSphere; as well as VMware Cloud Foundation, a cloud platform that combines its vSphere, vSAN, and NSX with VMware Aria Cloud Management into an integrated stack that delivers ready cloud infrastructure for private and public clouds.

