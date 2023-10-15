Koss Olinger Consulting LLC Increases Holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Koss Olinger Consulting LLC lifted its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,310 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF were worth $803,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 860.8% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 27,700.0% during the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 556 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 554 shares during the period. 25 LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF during the first quarter worth $30,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF during the second quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 53.6% during the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 639 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period.

Get Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of SCHP traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $50.42. 1,335,195 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,061,833. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a 52-week low of $49.50 and a 52-week high of $54.10. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.15.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.