Lido Staked ETH (stETH) Market Cap Achieves $13.78 Billion

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded up 0.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on October 15th. During the last seven days, Lido Staked ETH has traded down 4% against the dollar. One Lido Staked ETH token can currently be bought for approximately $1,562.89 or 0.05739742 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Lido Staked ETH has a total market cap of $13.78 billion and $17.41 million worth of Lido Staked ETH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000837 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 25.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Lido Staked ETH was first traded on December 18th, 2020. Lido Staked ETH’s total supply is 8,817,377 tokens. Lido Staked ETH’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance. Lido Staked ETH’s official message board is blog.lido.fi. The Reddit community for Lido Staked ETH is https://reddit.com/r/lidofinance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Lido Staked ETH is lido.fi.

According to CryptoCompare, “Lido Staked ETH (stETH) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Lido Staked ETH has a current supply of 8,819,123.03258952. The last known price of Lido Staked ETH is 1,552.41377262 USD and is up 0.04 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 60 active market(s) with $2,118,371.08 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://lido.fi/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lido Staked ETH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lido Staked ETH should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lido Staked ETH using one of the exchanges listed above.

