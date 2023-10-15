Linear Market Cap Hits $98.72 Million (LINA)

Linear (LINA) traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on October 15th. Linear has a total market cap of $98.72 million and approximately $3.18 million worth of Linear was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Linear coin can now be purchased for about $0.0099 or 0.00000036 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Linear has traded down 0% against the US dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Linear

Linear was first traded on September 18th, 2020. Linear’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins. Linear’s official website is linear.finance. Linear’s official Twitter account is @lina_network and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Linear Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Linear (LINA) is the native utility token of the Linear platform, an ERC-20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain. The platform is a decentralized, cross-chain compatible protocol designed to create, trade, and manage synthetic assets. LINA tokens are used for governance, collateral for minting synthetic assets, and staking within the platform’s liquidity pools. Linear (LINA) was founded by Kevin Tai and Drey Ng in September 2020.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Linear directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Linear should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Linear using one of the exchanges listed above.

