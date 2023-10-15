Liquidia Co. (NASDAQ:LQDA) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Liquidia Co. (NASDAQ:LQDA – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,240,000 shares, an increase of 47.9% from the September 15th total of 2,190,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 499,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.5 days.

NASDAQ LQDA traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $6.16. 380,869 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 513,402. The stock has a market capitalization of $398.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.00 and a beta of 0.08. Liquidia has a 12-month low of $4.35 and a 12-month high of $9.95. The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.80 and a 200-day moving average of $7.41.

Liquidia (NASDAQ:LQDA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.19). Liquidia had a negative return on equity of 62.10% and a negative net margin of 285.82%. The firm had revenue of $4.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.76 million. On average, analysts expect that Liquidia will post -0.92 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LQDA. Caligan Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Liquidia in the fourth quarter worth approximately $64,825,000. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Liquidia by 861.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,448,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,314,000 after purchasing an additional 1,297,509 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in shares of Liquidia by 105.5% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 917,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,992,000 after purchasing an additional 471,100 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Liquidia by 468.4% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 408,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,782,000 after purchasing an additional 336,794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP increased its position in shares of Liquidia by 66.3% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 840,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,573,000 after purchasing an additional 334,997 shares during the last quarter. 45.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LQDA has been the subject of several research reports. Wedbush restated an “underperform” rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of Liquidia in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Liquidia in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Liquidia in a report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their price objective on shares of Liquidia from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th.

Liquidia Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes various products for unmet patient needs in the United States. Its product candidates include YUTREPIA, an inhaled dry powder formulation of treprostinil for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension.

