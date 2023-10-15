Liquidia Co. (NASDAQ:LQDA) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Liquidia Co. (NASDAQ:LQDA – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,240,000 shares, an increase of 47.9% from the September 15th total of 2,190,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 499,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.5 days.
Liquidia Stock Performance
NASDAQ LQDA traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $6.16. 380,869 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 513,402. The stock has a market capitalization of $398.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.00 and a beta of 0.08. Liquidia has a 12-month low of $4.35 and a 12-month high of $9.95. The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.80 and a 200-day moving average of $7.41.
Liquidia (NASDAQ:LQDA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.19). Liquidia had a negative return on equity of 62.10% and a negative net margin of 285.82%. The firm had revenue of $4.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.76 million. On average, analysts expect that Liquidia will post -0.92 EPS for the current year.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
LQDA has been the subject of several research reports. Wedbush restated an “underperform” rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of Liquidia in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Liquidia in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Liquidia in a report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their price objective on shares of Liquidia from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th.
Liquidia Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes various products for unmet patient needs in the United States. Its product candidates include YUTREPIA, an inhaled dry powder formulation of treprostinil for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension.
