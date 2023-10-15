Litecoin Cash (LCC) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $8.38

Litecoin Cash (LCC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on October 15th. Over the last week, Litecoin Cash has traded 3.2% lower against the dollar. Litecoin Cash has a total market cap of $2.57 million and approximately $8.38 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Litecoin Cash coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0032 or 0.00000012 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
About Litecoin Cash
Litecoin Cash (CRYPTO:LCC) is a PoW + Hive coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 793,195,278 coins. Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @litecoincash and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is https://reddit.com/r/lccofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Litecoin Cash is litecoinca.sh.
According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Cash (LCC) is a cryptocurrency . Users are able to generate LCC through the process of mining. Litecoin Cash has a current supply of 793,169,621.8334944. The last known price of Litecoin Cash is 0.00295858 USD and is down -3.63 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $53.28 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://litecoinca.sh/.”
Litecoin Cash Coin Trading
