Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,910,000 shares, an increase of 18.5% from the September 15th total of 10,050,000 shares. Currently, 2.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 2,460,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.8 days.

In related news, EVP Janice Dupre sold 5,380 shares of Lowe's Companies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.28, for a total transaction of $1,244,286.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,216 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,600,676.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joseph Michael Mcfarland sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.53, for a total value of $1,001,385.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,594 shares of the company's stock, valued at $10,368,562.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE grew its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 357.1% during the 1st quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 128 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Field & Main Bank raised its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 107.3% in the second quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 114 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. 71.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LOW stock traded down $1.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $195.75. 2,220,612 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,813,127. Lowe’s Companies has a 52 week low of $176.50 and a 52 week high of $237.21. The business has a 50-day moving average of $217.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $215.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.97 billion, a PE ratio of 19.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.11.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $4.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.49 by $0.07. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.48% and a negative return on equity of 58.56%. The company had revenue of $24.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.67 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies will post 13.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 25th will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 24th. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is currently 43.31%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on LOW shares. Bank of America raised their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $278.00 to $289.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $235.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $260.00 to $252.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Guggenheim raised their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $235.76.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

