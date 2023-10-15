Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL) Stake Boosted by Inspire Advisors LLC

Inspire Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL – Free Report) by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,288 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals were worth $760,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 307.4% in the 1st quarter. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 110 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Garda Capital Partners LP bought a new position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 145.8% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 236 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. 79.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MDGL traded up $4.62 on Friday, reaching $140.37. 471,887 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 384,280. The company’s 50 day moving average is $166.90 and its 200-day moving average is $223.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of -7.53 and a beta of -0.64. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.21 and a fifty-two week high of $322.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 3.02.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:MDGL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($4.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($4.59) by ($0.10). As a group, analysts anticipate that Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -18.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MDGL shares. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $350.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $336.00 price target on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $224.00 price target on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price target on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Madrigal Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $309.18.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Profile

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) in the United States. Its lead product candidate is resmetirom, a liver-directed selective thyroid hormone receptor beta agonist, which is in Phase III clinical trials for treating NASH.

