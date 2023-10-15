MagnetGold (MTG) Trading Down 19.2% Over Last Week

MagnetGold (MTG) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on October 15th. MagnetGold has a market cap of $54.22 million and approximately $1,299.41 worth of MagnetGold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MagnetGold token can currently be bought for approximately $0.20 or 0.00000735 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, MagnetGold has traded 19.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

MagnetGold Token Profile

MagnetGold launched on August 25th, 2021. MagnetGold’s total supply is 700,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 272,606,905 tokens. MagnetGold’s official website is mtggold.com/indexmain.html. MagnetGold’s official Twitter account is @ymagnetgold and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling MagnetGold

According to CryptoCompare, “MagnetGold is a Decentralized cryptocurrency on the Binance Smart Chain (BEP-20).”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MagnetGold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MagnetGold should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MagnetGold using one of the exchanges listed above.

