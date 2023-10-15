MAIA Biotechnology, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAIA) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

MAIA Biotechnology, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAIA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 31,000 shares, a growth of 46.9% from the September 15th total of 21,100 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 80,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MAIA Biotechnology

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MAIA. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of MAIA Biotechnology during the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of MAIA Biotechnology during the first quarter valued at about $71,000. Naviter Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of MAIA Biotechnology during the second quarter valued at about $49,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of MAIA Biotechnology during the second quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Centric Wealth Management grew its holdings in MAIA Biotechnology by 60.3% in the second quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 64,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 24,250 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.36% of the company’s stock.

MAIA Biotechnology Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of MAIA stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.20. The stock had a trading volume of 157,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,455. MAIA Biotechnology has a 52-week low of $1.42 and a 52-week high of $5.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.40 and a beta of 1.05.

About MAIA Biotechnology

MAIA Biotechnology ( NYSEAMERICAN:MAIA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.08. Equities analysts predict that MAIA Biotechnology will post -1.51 EPS for the current year.

MAIA Biotechnology, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies targeting cancer. The company's lead product candidate is THIO, a telomere-targeting agent that is in Phase II clinical study to evaluate its activity in patients with non-small cell lung cancer.

