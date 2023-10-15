Mammoth 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $7,727.02 (MMT)

Mammoth (MMT) traded flat against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on October 15th. Mammoth has a total market capitalization of $12.60 million and $7,727.02 worth of Mammoth was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mammoth coin can now be bought for $0.0018 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Mammoth has traded down 5.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Mammoth alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00007135 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.77 or 0.00021346 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00015871 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00013600 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27,017.16 or 1.00033567 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000083 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000617 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00002335 BTC.

Mammoth Coin Profile

Mammoth (CRYPTO:MMT) is a coin. It launched on September 30th, 2021. Mammoth’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,999,999,997 coins. The Reddit community for Mammoth is https://reddit.com/r/mammoth_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Mammoth’s official website is mmtchain.io. The official message board for Mammoth is medium.com/@mmtchain. Mammoth’s official Twitter account is @mmtchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Mammoth Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Mammoth (MMT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Mammoth has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Mammoth is 0.00180001 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://mmtchain.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mammoth directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mammoth should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mammoth using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Mammoth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mammoth and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.