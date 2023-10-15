MasterBrand, Inc. (NYSE:MBC) Short Interest Up 18.2% in September

MasterBrand, Inc. (NYSE:MBC – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,400,000 shares, an increase of 18.2% from the September 15th total of 2,030,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 746,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.2 days. Currently, 1.9% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of MasterBrand from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th.

MasterBrand Price Performance

MBC stock traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $11.26. The stock had a trading volume of 1,023,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,297,652. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.09. MasterBrand has a 1-year low of $7.08 and a 1-year high of $15.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.91.

MasterBrand (NYSE:MBC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $695.10 million during the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MasterBrand

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in MasterBrand by 18.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,486,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,262,000 after purchasing an additional 3,160,945 shares in the last quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in MasterBrand by 36.6% in the first quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,340,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,140,000 after purchasing an additional 2,769,071 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in MasterBrand by 89.8% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,307,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,673,000 after purchasing an additional 2,511,113 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in MasterBrand by 17.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,914,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,155,000 after purchasing an additional 716,619 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Madison Avenue Partners LP increased its stake in MasterBrand by 0.6% in the first quarter. Madison Avenue Partners LP now owns 4,542,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,518,000 after purchasing an additional 29,010 shares in the last quarter. 87.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About MasterBrand

MasterBrand, Inc manufactures and sells residential cabinetry products for the kitchen, bathroom, and other parts of the home in North America. The company offers a range of cabinetry products under the Aristokraft, Decora, Diamond, Fieldstone Cabinetry, Homecrest, Kemper, KitchenCraft Cabinetry, Mantra, MC mid continent Cabinetry, Omega Cabinetry, Schrock, Starmark Cabinetry, Ultracraft, and Urban Effect Cabinetry brands.

