Meiji (MEJHY) and Its Competitors Head to Head Survey

Meiji (OTCMKTS:MEJHY – Get Free Report) is one of 179 publicly-traded companies in the “Packaged Foods” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Meiji to related companies based on the strength of its valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Meiji and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Meiji N/A N/A 0.17 Meiji Competitors $3.15 billion $181.64 million 266.09

Meiji’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Meiji. Meiji is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Meiji 0 1 0 0 2.00 Meiji Competitors 670 2692 3049 65 2.39

This is a summary of current recommendations for Meiji and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

As a group, “Packaged Foods” companies have a potential upside of 20.17%. Given Meiji’s peers stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Meiji has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

34.4% of shares of all “Packaged Foods” companies are held by institutional investors. 24.2% of shares of all “Packaged Foods” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Meiji and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Meiji N/A N/A N/A Meiji Competitors -36.53% -215.00% -11.95%

Summary

Meiji peers beat Meiji on 8 of the 11 factors compared.

About Meiji

Meiji Holdings Co., Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of dairy products, confectioneries, nutritional products, and pharmaceuticals in Japan and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Food and Pharmaceutical. It provides yogurt, cheese, drinking milk, beverages, butter, margarine, cream, ice cream, frozen food, chocolates, gummy, chewing gums, sports nutrition products, protein, infant formula, enteral formula, beauty supplements, OTC drugs, feed stuffs, sugar, and corn sweeteners. The company also offers ethical pharmaceutical products, including drugs for infectious and CNC disorders, vaccines, blood plasma products, generic drugs, and animal health products. Meiji Holdings Co., Ltd. was founded in 1916 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

